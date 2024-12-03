Body of 78-year-old ice skater who fell through ice recovered on Monday

The body of a 78-year-old man who went ice skating in Superior, Wis., on Sunday afternoon was recovered on Monday after hours of searching.

Gregory Garmer, of Duluth, was found dead around 4 p.m. in Woodstock Bay in Superior, where he had fallen through the ice while ice skating.

The search started Sunday and continued into Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said, “We would like to thank Sheriff Ramsey and the St Louis County Rescue Squad for their dedication and professionalism. Their technology and expertise greatly contributed to a timely resolution for this tragedy. We also appreciate the assistance from the Superior Fire.”