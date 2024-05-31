Body of 1 missing BWCA canoeist recovered, 2nd man still missing

The body of one of the canoeists who was missing after going over Curtain Falls has been recovered, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Jesse Melvin Haugen, 41, of Cambridge, was recovered Friday. The second canoeist, Reis Melvin Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes, is still missing.

Authorities say that crews will continue searching for Grams into next week, with flights in and out of the area unavailable until Monday.

The search has been underway for roughly two weeks, with the canoeists going over Curtain Falls on May 18.

Both weather and water conditions have impacted the search.

A variety of equipment and crews have been utilized, including the Minnesota National Guard.