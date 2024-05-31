Body camera footage shows moments leading up to Crookston OIS

Body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in Crookston earlier this month was released on Thursday.

The footage shows 35-year-old Andrew Scott Dale wielding a hatchet and asking officers to shoot him while threatening to hurt anyone who came near him.

Investigators say officers encountered Dale walking on a road while carrying a hatchet just before 1 a.m. on May 16. When they made contact with him, Dale ran at them and two officers used less-lethal force before one officer shot Dale.

Body camera footage from Polk County Deputy Benge shows the moments leading up to and directly following the shooting.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) previously released the names of the two officers and deputy involved in the shooting:

Officer Nick Fladland, a five-year law enforcement veteran. He fired his department handgun.

Officer Alex Rudnik, a 10-year law enforcement veteran. He deployed his Taser.

Polk County Deputy Matt Benge, a five-year law enforcement veteran. He fired 40 mm foam less-lethal rounds.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you: