Body camera footage shows moments leading up to Crookston OIS
Body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in Crookston earlier this month was released on Thursday.
The footage shows 35-year-old Andrew Scott Dale wielding a hatchet and asking officers to shoot him while threatening to hurt anyone who came near him.
Investigators say officers encountered Dale walking on a road while carrying a hatchet just before 1 a.m. on May 16. When they made contact with him, Dale ran at them and two officers used less-lethal force before one officer shot Dale.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) previously released the names of the two officers and deputy involved in the shooting:
- Officer Nick Fladland, a five-year law enforcement veteran. He fired his department handgun.
- Officer Alex Rudnik, a 10-year law enforcement veteran. He deployed his Taser.
- Polk County Deputy Matt Benge, a five-year law enforcement veteran. He fired 40 mm foam less-lethal rounds.
