Board of Regents to interview interim president finalists Monday

The Board of Regents will hold another special meeting on Monday as it continues to search for a new interim president.

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents is holding another special meeting Monday as it continues to search for the system’s interim president.

Regents are set to interview four finalists for the position on Monday.

Those finalists include Jeff Ettinger, chair of the Hormel Foundation and the former CEO of Hormel Foods; Myron Frans, the senior vice president for finance and operations at the University of Minnesota; Mary Holz-Clause, the current chancellor at the University of Minnesota Crookston; and E. Thomas Sullivan, the president emeritus and a professor at the University of Vermont.

Monday’s meeting began at 8 a.m. CLICK HERE to watch the interviews.

The four finalists were selected during a meeting last week. Originally, the pool consisted of 21 candidates.

RELATED: UPDATE: U of M Board of Regents names 4 finalists for interim president

Whoever is chosen will replace current president Joan Gabel, who will be headed east later this summer to serve as chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh.

RELATED: University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel named chancellor at University of Pittsburgh

RELATED: U of M President Gabel could get additional $260K if she stays through June

Earlier last week, the state legislature selected three new regents — West St. Paul City Council Member Robyn Gulley, Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner and former Allina Health CEO Penny Wheeler.

RELATED: New Board of Regents members selected at pivotal point for University of Minnesota

Feedback on the finalists can be sent to the Board of Regents through the online comment form or via email at uregents@umn.edu.