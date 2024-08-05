Blue-green algae in Carver Lake

The city of Woodbury says that on Monday blue-green algae was found in Carver Lake.

The Carver Lake Beach is closed until further notice, and people are advised not to go in the lake as blue-green algae can be harmful to people and pets, when the water with the toxic blooms is ingested.

People can have a variety of health issues, from rashes to more severe effects like liver or kidney damage. Animals can have more dangerous health problems — like vomiting, diarrhea and seizures — and even die.

Woodbury will post updates on the status of the beach being closed or open on their website HERE.