Blue-green algae advisory back in effect for Lake Nokomis beaches

Weeks after an advisory for blue-green algae was lifted, two beaches once again have hazardous algae being detected.

According to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, both Lake Nokomis beaches, the Main Beach and 50th Street Beach, were issued a blue-green algae advisory on Wednesday.

The warning comes after all beaches were closed Monday due to a sewage backup and over two weeks after a blue-green algae advisory was lifted at both locations.

According to the park and recreation board, blue-green algae growth thrives in hotter climates.

At this time, the beaches are still closed due to the aforementioned sewage backup. The Park and Recreation Board said the damaged sewer line will be inspected, and repairs will begin Thursday.

Due to the sewer repair, West Nokomis Parkway will be closed between Cedar Avenue and 22nd Avenue.