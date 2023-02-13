Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota cuts 80 jobs

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has cut around 80 jobs in a restructuring move.

A company spokesperson confirmed the move to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Monday, saying most of the cuts are in Blue Cross’ operations division.

Some may be eligible to apply for new roles within the company, officials said.

“As a not-for-profit health plan, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota continually evaluates our administrative costs, staffing structure and capabilities to ensure we are in the best position to provide our members with access to high quality, affordable care. In order to place the company in the best position to deliver on our strategic priorities, we have made the challenging but necessary step of reducing approximately 80 positions, most of which are in our operations division,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Decisions that affect people and their work are always extremely difficult. We are offering assistance to all impacted associates and are committed to helping them understand what options and resources are available,” the spokesperson added. “Many may be eligible to apply for new roles within the company, as we are currently in the process of adding 300 new roles in support of our Medicaid business. We will continue to provide individualized support whenever possible.”