Bloomington swimming pool shutting down again due to leak

By KSTP
Bloomington Family Aquatic Center (City of Bloomington).

The City of Bloomington announced Monday they will close the Bloomington Family Aquatic Center (BFAC) on Tuesday, July 15 due to a water leak discovered during routine maintanence.

The pool is usually open to the public until mid-August.

RELATED: Bloomington Family Aquatic Center season opening pushed back due to pipe leak

This comes after the city delayed opening the pool earlier this summer because of a leak in a pipe under the main pool surface. They opened on June 13 instead of June 9 as planned.

The city plans to provide an update on the impact to season passholders and the progress of repairs by the end of the week.