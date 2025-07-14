Bloomington swimming pool shutting down again due to leak

The City of Bloomington announced Monday they will close the Bloomington Family Aquatic Center (BFAC) on Tuesday, July 15 due to a water leak discovered during routine maintanence.

The pool is usually open to the public until mid-August.

This comes after the city delayed opening the pool earlier this summer because of a leak in a pipe under the main pool surface. They opened on June 13 instead of June 9 as planned.

The city plans to provide an update on the impact to season passholders and the progress of repairs by the end of the week.