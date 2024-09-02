Bloomington police need help finding missing woman

Your help is needed in finding a woman who her family says hasn’t been heard from since last week.

According to Bloomington police, Cara Elisa Gunderson reportedly walked away from a home in Bloomington.

Gunderson, who her family says is 27, was last seen wearing a gray top, gray shorts and white tennis shoes. Although she took her ID and phone and police say nothing seems suspicious, Gunderson’s family is concerned for her well-being.

Contact police if you have seen her.