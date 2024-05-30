Bloomington police asking for help finding missing teen with autism

Bloomington police are asking for help locating a missing, vulnerable teenager with autism.

Sixteen-year-old Izaiah Anderson was last seen on Thursday at 9 a.m. when he jumped from a transport van at Interstate 494 and France Avenue, according to a post on X from Bloomington police.

Anderson is 5’6″ and 140 pounds; he was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and dark athletic pants.

Law enforcement is asking the public to call 911 if they see Anderson.