The cause of a fire in Bloomington is under investigation.

At 1:22 a.m., the Bloomington Fire Department announced they, alongside the Richfield Fire Department, had responded to a fire at the 4700 block of 112th Street West.

The blaze was extinguished, the fire department did not report any injuries as a result of the fire.

What started the fire is unknown at this time; an investigation into the cause is ongoing.