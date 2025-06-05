Bloomington Family Aquatic Center season opening pushed back due to pipe leak

The City of Bloomington said that the outdoor aquatic center won’t be opening on June 9 as planned due to the discovery of a leak in a pipe under the main pool surface.

There is no exact timeline for how long it will take for crews to repair the problem, but the city says that the Bloomington Family Aquatic Center (BFAC) will open June 13, at the very earliest.

The repairs could take as little as three days unless the repair is more significant, which would require additional time. The city said they will share updates on timing as they are available.

Due to the delay in opening, people with BFAC season passes can use them at the Richfield outdoor pool from June 9-13.

The city is also working on extending the pool season at BFAC due to the later opening, too.