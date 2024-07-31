Bloods gang member gets over 3 years in prison for illegal firearms possession

A member of the Bloods gang in Minneapolis was sentenced to over three years (46 months) for illegally possessing firearms as a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

48-year-old Obuatawan Leon Holt’s time in federal prison will be followed by three years of parole.

Court officials state that on Nov. 16, 2021, three months after Holt’s prior parole expired, Minneapolis police officers searched his apartment as part of a firearms investigation.

Four firearms were found in his home. Court officials said Holt has prior felony convictions, including drug trafficking, and is prohibited from possessing firearms.