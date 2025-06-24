Blaine woman killed after falling out of boat, hitting propeller on Mille Lacs Lake

A 45-year-old mother from Blaine was killed in a boating incident on Mille Lacs Lake on Saturday.

When the Mille Lacs County deputies arrived near Hunters Point Resort around 10 p.m., they found a few people giving her CPR on a dock, the press release from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office says.

Sarah Stanley was flown to a trauma center in the Twin Cities, where she was pronounced dead.

The press release says that Stanley was a passenger in the boat that her husband was driving, and fell off the back of the boat as they were coming off the water and into a slip at Hunters Point.

Stanley was hit by the propeller on the boat and pulled underwater. Her husband and sons were able to get her out of the water.

The incident is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said they do not believe that alcohol or any other impairment was a factor, calling it a tragic accident.