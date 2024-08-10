Blaine woman dies in northern Minnesota UTV crash

A Blaine woman is dead after a crash between a UTV and a pickup truck in northern Minnesota on Friday.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to the 10000 block of Osborn Road in Great Scott Township around 2:30 p.m. on a report that a pickup truck had rear-ended a side-by-side UTV.

The passenger of the UTV, a 61-year-old Blaine woman, was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter for treatment of life-threatening injuries, but she later died. Her name has not yet been released.

The 15-year-old driver of the UTV sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver and occupant of the pickup truck were uninjured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.