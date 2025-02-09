Black Entrepreneurs Day 2.0 builds relationships between business owners, state lawmakers

Black Entrepreneurs Day 2.0

Thursday was Black Entrepreneurs Day 2.0 in St. Paul.

It brings together Black business owners to build relationships with state lawmakers.

The group ‘Sheletta Makes Me Laugh‘ hosted the first event at the Capitol on Monday, but that was before any DFL lawmakers were in the building, so Thursday’s event at Erta Ale Ethiopian Restaurant & Bar in St. Paul was added.

“We’re meeting, we’re connecting away from the Capitol, talking about some of the concerns the business owners have,” said Sheletta Brundidge, founder of Sheletta Makes Me Laugh. “They’re telling that to their legislators, and they’re coming together in a real organic way to connect, so it’s Black Entrepreneurs Day 2.0 in a satellite location!”

This is the third year of Black Entrepreneurs Day events.