Black bear killed in Benton County after being struck by vehicle

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a black bear was killed in Benton County on Wednesday after it was struck by a car.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevy Silverado was driving on Highway 23 when it hit the bear near Maywood Township around 5:31 a.m.

Authorities say the bear died as a result of the crash; the driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there are approximately 13,000 to 18,000 black bears in Minnesota, and they typically reside in the central and northeastern regions of the state.

Bears can be as large as six feet tall and weigh as much as 500 pounds.

The state patrol did not state how old or large the black bear that died was.