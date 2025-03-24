Bird flu found in Stearns County dairy herd

A strain of bird flu was confirmed in a dairy herd in Stearns County, according to a news release from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.

The virus was found in a dairy sample collected as part of the state’s milk surveillance plan. This herd was also sick in July.

State officials say there’s no concern for the safety of milk sold in stores, as it is pasteurized to kill bacteria and viruses.

The herd will be quarantined until it is no longer infected.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has been conducting monthly tests on raw cow milk collected from each of the 1,600 dairy farms in the state.