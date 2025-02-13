Bird flu confirmed in poultry in Crow Wing County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Laboratories confirmed avian bird flu at a Crow Wing County farm on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health leads Minnesota’s response on avian bird flu and encourages producers to focus on biosecurity to stop the spread of this disease and others.

Federal, state and local partners are working together to find the disease and test any birds with signs as part of the avian influenza response plan.

Poultry producers and backyard flock owners should contact their veterinarian if they see any signs or symptoms of disease in their flock:

Swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, wattle and hocks.

Decrease in egg production.

Sudden, unexplained death.

Extreme depression.

Very quiet.

Difficulty breathing.

The last time there was a case in Crow Wing County was in May 2022, with a recent case detected in Wadena County in January 2025.

If you are a veterinarian and receive reports of clinical signs of avian influenza, call the

Minnesota Avian Influenza Hotline at 1-833-454-0156 or submit a sick bird report online. If it is

after hours or on the weekend, call the Minnesota Duty Officer at 1-800-422-0798.