Bill banning no-knock warrants to be heard at State Capitol Wednesday

The father of Amir Locke is set to speak before a Minnesota House committee on a bill that would ban no-knock warrants in Minnesota after his son was killed during a police raid last year.

Amir Locke, 22, was fatally shot by Minneapolis police last February while they were serving a no-knock warrant.

Locke was not named in the warrants for the police raid but was staying at the home of his cousin, Mekhi Speed. Speed was arrested in Winona in connection to the killing of 38-year-old Otis Elder.

RELATED: Protestors march in opposition to no charges in the death of Amir Locke

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey then banned city police officers from executing these warrants, with few exceptions.

RELATED: BCA releases first no-knock warrant report

A pair of bills banning them throughout Minnesota — with a few exceptions — are up for consideration in both the state House and Senate.

RELATED: New Minneapolis no-knock search warrant policy called most stringent in the nation

Wednesday’s house public safety finance and policy committee meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Follow the progress of other notable bills with KSTP’s Legislative Tracker.

RELATED: House committee passes bill to curb no-knock warrants

RELATED: State data shows how often judges approved no-knock warrants

RELATED: Fiancée of homicide victim believes he is ‘forgotten’ with spotlight on no-knock warrants, police shooting