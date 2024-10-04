Biker killed in crash near Faribault, cause being investigated

A motorcyclist died Thursday night in Rice County after crashing for unknown reasons.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Dalton Lee Heyer of Faribault.

The sheriff’s office discovered Heyer after a motorcycle crash was reported on the 4000 block of Cannon Lake Trail around 11:51 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a motorcycle — believed to have been driven by Heyer — that had crashed into trees and caught fire. Heyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said Heyer was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Rice County says it is continuing to investigate the crash and is working to determine what caused it. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 507-334-4391.