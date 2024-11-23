Big Lake man charged in Minneapolis deadly car shooting; young children inside victim’s vehicle at time

A Big Lake man has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed a man who was in a car in Minneapolis in May.

Kinglewes Edward McCaleb VI is charged with second-degree murder. The victim, 26-year-old Joseph Milligan, was shot in the head on May 28 and died a few days later on May 31, Minneapolis police said.

Police initially said they responded to a shotspotter activation around 8 p.m. on the 400 block of 23rd Avenue North, where they found a man in a vehicle who was shot in the head. Police noted another adult and two children were in the vehicle when he was shot, but they were not injured.

According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived, they found a car in the middle of the street with shattered windows, a bullet hole near the trunk and damage to the front passenger and driver’s side of the vehicle.

The document says that a woman in the passenger’s seat, identified later as Milligan’s fiancé, was holding his bleeding head and said that the shooter, a family member of hers, had run away.

She initially told police that McCaleb was her brother but later clarified that he was her cousin.

The charges say that her two young children, aged 1 and 4, were in the car when Milligan was shot, but a bystander took the little ones to a nearby address to keep them safe. The one-year-one had blood splatter on her face and body.

The woman said that McCaleb was angry with her and Mulligan because she had given McCaleb a car registered to her that he was supposed to take over making payments on; however, he was not paying and they asked for the vehicle back, the document says.

She told police McCaleb had broken out the windows in her home the Thursday prior, and she believes McCaleb intentionally shot Mulligan, telling police, “…he [Victim] look at [Defendant] in the eyes and [Defendant] let off a shot.”

McCaleb is in custody and had his first appearance on Friday, where interim conditions were set, including setting bail or bond with conditions at $1 million.

His next court date is an omnibus hearing scheduled for Dec. 17.