Bicyclist seriously injured in vehicle crash

A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after his bike was hit by a vehicle in Chisago County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened Thursday at 8:08 p.m. along the intersection of Highway 61 and 264th Street in Wyoming, Minnesota.

According to the crash report, a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 72-year-old Stacy man was headed south on Highway 61.

At the same time, the bicyclist, identified by authorities as 46-year-old Tony Lachapelle of Harris, was crossing the highway from west to east at 264th Street.

The State Patrol said the Nissan’s driver tried to avoid hitting the bicyclist but still struck him.

The bicyclist was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; however, the condition of the Nissan’s driver is unknown at this time. Details are expected to be released Friday at 1 p.m.