Bicyclist killed after being struck by Metro Transit train

One person is dead after being hit by a light rail train Sunday night in Minneapolis.

According to Metro Transit police, officers were called to the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and 42nd Street around 9:50 p.m. when the train hit a bicyclist.

Despite being given aid, the bicyclist died at the scene. As of this publishing, the bicyclist’s name and age haven’t been released.

No other injuries were reported during the crash, which is being investigated by Metro Transit police.

Buses were used to replace the Blue Line trains between stations at Ft. Snelling and Franklin Avenue until police were able to clear the scene.