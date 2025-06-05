Bicyclist in Kandiyohi County killed after reportedly moving into car

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a 54-year-old Lake Lillian man on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to 120th Avenue Southeast in Whitefield Township around 7:37 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says a minivan was going east on 120th Avenue Southeast when it came upon a man on a bike who was also traveling east.

In order to pass the cyclist, the van reportedly moved into the westbound lane to overtake the cyclist. As this happened, the cyclist also moved into the westbound lane and was struck by the minivan, authorities say.

The 54-year-old bicyclist was declared dead at the crash scene; the crash remains under investigation.