Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in North Oaks

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding his bike Thursday afternoon in North Oaks.

At around 3:15 p.m., the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Deer Hills Drive and Centerville Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a a good Samaritan performing CPR on a 72-year-old man lying in the road. The man was brought to Regions Hospital and is in critical condition.

Ramsey County officials gathered information from witnesses who said the man had been riding his bike when he was hit by a 2019 Chevy Impala.

The driver of the Impala, an 83-year-old man from North Oaks, stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Authorities don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol is leading the investigation.