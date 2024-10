A 79-year-old woman was killed in a bicycle-semi crash in Morrison County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the crash on 120th Avenue in Two Rivers Township around 11:19 a.m.

Investigators say 79 Cyrilla Michael of Freeport was riding a bicycle west on the Soo-Line Trail near 120th Avenue and failed to yield. She was hit by a semi-tractor and pronounced dead at the scene.