Bicyclist critically injured after striking vehicle in South St. Paul

The South St. Paul Police Department says a 58-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after striking a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The department said the incident occurred before 2:06 p.m. at the intersection of 15th Avenue North and Wentworth Avenue.

A passenger vehicle was traveling south on 15th Avenue when police say a 58-year-old bicyclist passed through a stop sign while traveling east on Wentworth Avenue, striking the side of the vehicle.

The bicyclist received life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital; the driver of the vehicle was unharmed and is cooperating with the department’s investigation.