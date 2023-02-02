Best Buy to close Shakopee store, convert Blaine store into outlet

Richfield-based Best Buy is planning to close two Twin Cities metro-area stores next month, although one will reopen.

The electronics company confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that its Shakopee and Blaine locations will both close on March 4. However, the Blaine location will be converted into a new outlet store and then reopen in the summer.

Best Buy said it made the decision on the Shakopee location after determining that many customers already frequent the locations in Eden Prairie and Burnsville, which aren’t far away and offer a broader selection of products.

As for the Blaine change, the company started rolling out its outlet stores — featuring more open-box and clearance items, as well as a Geek Squad area — last year. It’ll be the second Best Buy Outlet in Minnesota, joining Eden Prairie.