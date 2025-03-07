Benton County Crash kills 1 after car loses control on icy patch

A 31-year-old woman died Wednesday after she lost control of her vehicle and was hit by another.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to a vehicle crash around 3:50 p.m. at Ronneby Road Southeast, about a half mile south of Duelm Road Southeast.

The sheriff’s office says a Buick Enclave had been driving south on Ronneby Road while a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling north.

As the cars approached each other, a patch of ice and snow caused the Cobalt to lose traction and slide into the southbound lane, the sheriff’s office said.

The Enclave struck the Cobalt just as it turned sideways into the lane and struck the broadside of the vehicle.

The driver of the Cobalt, 31-year-old Amanda Nieman of Milaca, was trapped in her vehicle with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Upon being extricated, life-saving measures were attempted, but Nieman died of her injuries.

The 43-year-old driver of the Enclave and an 8-year-old passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.