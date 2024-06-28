Bemidji man seriously injured in Thursday crash in Itasca County

A 20-year-old man from Bemidji has life-threatening injuries from a Thursday evening crash on Highway 169 in Itasca County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened near SE 21st Street and Highway 169 in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said 20-year-old Christopher Brein of Bemidji was driving a motorcycle northbound on Highway 169 in the right lane near SE 21st Street while a Honda Accord was stopped in the left turn lane of 169 southbound. The Accord then turned left and the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the vehicle in the left lane of the intersection.

Brein has life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Duluth according to State Patrol. State patrol also noted that Brein was not wearing a helmet at the time of his crash.