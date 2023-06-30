Beloved goat reported stolen from St. Paul school

Authorities are investigating after a beloved goat was reportedly taken from a St. Paul school.

St. Paul police confirmed the 2-year-old Oberhasli goat, named “Hazelnut,” was reported stolen earlier this week after staff at Great River School found it missing from its pen.

The report states that people were seen hanging around the goat pen the night before but it’s unclear if anyone took it. Security cameras also caught a dark-colored SUV in the area Monday night.

A police spokesperson said the school’s report noted that the goat is a beloved animal, and the school is heartbroken that somebody may have taken it.

Great River School says it is leaving the gate to the goat pen open so whoever took Hazelnut can return her, no questions asked. The school is also offering a $500 reward for her return.

“They are more than just livestock. They are members of our community and all 800 students that go to this school, I’m sure, think of the goats as pets and members of their family, even ones that work very closely with them,” David Núñez, the head of Great River School, said.

Anyone with information regarding its whereabouts is asked to call police at 651-291-1111.