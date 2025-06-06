Belle Plaine day care owner charged after allegedly selling drugs to man who later died

A Belle Plaine day care owner is facing charges after reportedly selling drugs to a man who later died last fall.

Michelle Rose Trost, 44, has been charged with one count of third-degree murder.

According to court documents, a police officer responded to the 100 block of Main Avenue in Gaylord for a report of a dead person on Nov. 2. The criminal complaint states that 33-year-old Joshua Thomas Adams was found dead in his home by friends.

Police noted that Adams’ arms were black and green, indicating he had been dead for several days. In the same room as Adams’ body were two rolled-up dollar bills and a baggie with a substance that tested positive for cocaine.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the cause of death was cocaine toxicity.

Court records show that law enforcement searched Adams’ phone and found several messages between him and Trost.

On Sept. 30, Adams introduced himself to Trost and asked if she had any “blow.” She told him she did, and the following day, Adams reportedly stopped by her home in Belle Plaine to pick it up.

According to court documents, Adams and Trost messaged multiple other times throughout the month of October and arranged times and places to meet up.

On Oct. 10, Adams asked if he could come over for “a eight” and Trost said, “yes it will just need to be a fast thing my kids are here,” the criminal complaint notes.

Then on Oct. 28, Adams asked for another “100,” and picked it up from a mailbox three houses down from Trost’s driveway.

After reviewing Adams’ phone data, law enforcement discovered that he last used his phone on Oct. 29, which is when authorities believe that he passed away — less than 24 hours after buying cocaine from Trost.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) sent a letter to Trost stating that her family child care license in Belle Plaine would be suspended on March 22. DHS said in the suspension notice that “DHS cannot ensure the health and safety of the children served by your program at this time.”

Court records say that Trost was arrested on June 3 and is currently in custody. Her first court appearance is scheduled for June 26.

The order of suspension can be viewed in full below: