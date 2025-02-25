Beargrease moves start line due to low snowpack

With a dwindling snowpack on the southern portion of the course, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon will move its starting line.

The route will now begin in Two Harbors, at the first Check Point in the race.

Event organizers say this move will ensure a safe and competitive trail for mushers and their teams.

Updated signage will be in place to help direct traffic and spectators with the starting line relocation.

It had been scheduled to start at 11 Sunday morning at Billy’s Bar in Duluth, with marathon mushers driving their teams along the North Shore to the finish line in Grand Portage.

The 2025 race is the 40th running. It was originally planned for Jan. 26-28 but was postponed due to unsafe trail conditions. The 2024 marathon was canceled altogether because of a lack of snow.

