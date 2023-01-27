BCA: Suspect who fired at McLeod County deputies fatally shot self

Investigators revealed Friday that a suspect who shot at two McLeod County deputies on Monday and barricaded himself in his home for hours died after he shot himself in the head.

The standoff in Winsted, about an hour west of the Twin Cities, began when deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant at the home of 50-year-old Daniel Mark Paul, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. Court records show Paul was wanted on 10 felony charges of possessing child pornography.

According to a search warrant application filed during the standoff, Paul would not answer the front door, and deputies had to force open the door. Within seconds, Paul shot at deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz. Caturia drew his gun to return fire, but it did not discharge, according to the BCA.

They were struck in their duty belts and were treated for minor injuries.

The standoff ended when law enforcement used a drone to scan the inside of the home and found Paul’s body. BCA investigators recovered two pistols and an assault rifle next to him.

In its update Friday, the BCA said both Caturia and Malz were wearing body cameras that captured parts of the encounter with Paul. Officials will release their body camera recordings once the BCA investigation is complete.

Once the BCA is finished with the case, it will present its findings to the McLeod County Attorney’s Office for review.