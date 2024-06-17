BCA, St. Paul police issue alert for missing man

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing St. Paul man who was last seen early Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota BCA, 20-year-old Sebastian Santibanez is considered to be an endangered missing person.

Santibanez — who is described as 5’8″, weighs 130 pounds, has tattooed hands, brown eyes and curly black hair — was last seen walking away from his Midway area home around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities add he may have been wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on where Santibanez may be is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111.