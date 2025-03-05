BCA reports smaller number of permits to carry issued in 2024

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 2024 saw a decrease of almost 8,000 approved applications for permits to carry.

In 2024, the BCA said law enforcement agencies reported a total of 67,216 applications were submitted, with 57,248 permits being issued.

It’s a decrease from 2023, which saw 65,215 issued permits, a difference of 7,967.

As of March 2025, the total number of valid permits in Minnesota is 408,356.

According to the BCA, sheriffs reported 198 permits had been suspended in 2024, 47 were revoked, 1,545 were voided and 783 were denied.

Minnesota sheriffs also reported that people with permits committed 5,340 crimes in 2024, the highest number since the state’s Personal Protection Act was enacted.

However, the BCA says the percentage of permit holders who committed a crime, 1%, was consistent with previous years.

The BCA says under 3% of crimes committed in 2024 involved a permit owner using a firearm in a crime, while the majority of crimes (under 54%) were DWIs or traffic offenses.

The full report is available on the BCA website.