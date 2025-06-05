BCA releases name of man, deputy involved in Paynesville shooting

Authorities have released the names of the man who died in Paynesville due to what the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office now says was a self-inflicted gunshot, as well as the Stearns County deputy, who shot the man late Monday night.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says 80-year-old Larry Dale Alstead of Paynesville was shot multiple times but died after he shot himself while members of law enforcement agencies tried to arrest him while responding to a domestic incident.

Meanwhile, the BCA says Sgt. Paul Orvis is on critical incident leave after firing his gun twice during the incident.

As previously reported, officers were first called to the 600 block of Stearns Avenue for a domestic dispute between a man and a woman just after 9 p.m. Monday. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Cold Spring and Paynesville Police departments.

While the woman was able to get out of the building with what police say are minor head and neck area injuries, she told police Alstead was armed with a gun inside. Police eventually went into the house after learning Alstead was locked in the basement. They then tried to get Alstead to go to the basement stairs with his hands showing, saying he was being arrested.

The BCA now says that’s when Alstead appeared at the bottom of the stairs with a handgun. That’s when Orvis shot twice, and Alstead then shot himself, according to the agency.

A gun and casings were found at the scene, and the BCA says their investigation is ongoing.

Once done, the Stearns County Attorney’s Office will review their findings to see if any formal charges will be filed against Orvis, who is said to have 23 years of experience in law enforcement.