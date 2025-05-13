BCA names man, officers involved in St. Cloud domestic incident that lead to officer-involved shooting

On Monday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said the man involved in a domestic incident who was then injured by police is 46-year-old Kyeon Royale Hill of St. Cloud.

The two St. Cloud officers who used force were Officer Virgilia Schreiner, who shot Hill once in the arm, and Officer Cade Gauerke, who used his taser.

The BCA says that both officers have three years of law enforcement experience and are on critical incident leave.

The officers were wearing body cameras at the time, and the BCA is reviewing the video.

As previously reported, officers responded around 3:45 p.m. on May 9 to a 911 call from a woman who said that a man she had a past relationship with lunged at her with his fists up as if he was going to hit her.

When officers arrived, they met with both the man and woman as part of the initial investigation. At one point, the officers asked the man to exit the vehicle he was sitting in and told him he was under arrest.

The BCA says that officers noticed Hill had a pocket knife and ordered him to put it down. Police say the man initially refused to leave the vehicle, but then exited the vehicle holding the knife, and stabbed Officer Schreiner on her left arm, giving her a puncture wound.

That’s when Officer Schreiner discharged her firearm once, hitting Hill in his right shoulder, the BCA says.

Hill then ran, and officers chased him, during which Officer Gauerke used his taser, which allowed them to take Hill into custody.

Hill was taken to the hospital and has since been released and booked into the Stearns County Jail, the BCA says.

The BCA is investigating the use of force by the officers, and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the domestic incident, which happened before officers arrived.