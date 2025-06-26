BCA: Missing 14-year-old last seen near Rogers

Officials are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen in a vehicle heading south from the Rogers area.

Bryent Jones went missing from Belgrade around 12:26 p.m. on Wednesday, according to law enforcement with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

That’s when Jones was last seen in a 2016 White Chevrolet Tahoe with the license plate number HML950, BCA officials said.

Jones is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on Jones’ whereabouts, call the Todd County Sheriff’s Office at 320-732-2157.