BCA issues missing person alert for 13-year-old boy

The Moorehead Police Department is asking for assistance locating a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing.

According to a missing person alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Ericson Kpedeh, 13, went missing on Wednesday, May 22. According to the alert, Kpedeh was last seen leaving the area of 31st Ave. in South Moorhead, possibly on a red or pink bicycle.

Kpedeh is described as being 140 pounds, 5-foot-4, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Kpedeh’s whereabouts, the BCA asks that you please get in touch with the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.