BCA identifies officers invovled Brooklyn Center officer-involved shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension(BCA) on Friday identified the officers on leave after firing their weapons at a man wielding a chainsaw in Brooklyn Center.

The BCA confirmed the man reportedly holding the chainsaw on June 11 was 23-year-old Damon Andreas Constans Jr., who is facing two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of threats of violence.

Constans is still in the hospital in stable condition, according to the BCA.

The five involved officers were identified as:

Brooklyn Center Police Officer Austin Burt, who discharged his firearm. Burt has one and a half years of law enforcement experience. He is currently on critical incident leave.



Brooklyn Center Police Officer Tarik Kekic, who discharged his firearm. Kekic has six years of law enforcement experience. He is on critical incident leave.



Brooklyn Park Police Sergeant Juel Lund, who fired a 40mm less-lethal launcher. Lund has 20 years of law enforcement experience.



Brooklyn Center Police Officer Derek Wodnick, who fired a 40mm less-lethal launcher. Wodnick has one and a half years of law enforcement experience. The police department has placed him on critical incident leave.



Crystal Police Officer Isaiah Gorman, who fired PepperBall rounds. Gorman has three years of law enforcement experience.

The BCA said officers were sent to the 3200 block of 63rd Avenue North in Brooklyn Center for a domestic incident. The caller came from a woman who asked to have a man removed from a residence, later identified as Constans.

Constans also called 911, saying his mother was holding a knife.

Constans’ mother was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. After her arrest, the BCA said Constan went back inside the house and returned with a chainsaw.

In an attempt to arrest him, less-lethal rounds and pepperballs were used.

At one point, Constans left the house with a running chainsaw, which led to two officers firing their weapons, hitting him.

The incident remains under investigation by the BCA.