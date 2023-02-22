BCA: Deputies shoot suspect during attempted arrest in Pine City

Pine County deputies shot and injured a suspect during an attempted arrest Tuesday afternoon in Pine City, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The BCA says deputies were trying to arrest a man with an outstanding felony warrant just before 2 p.m., and “at one point,” the deputies shot him, leaving him critically injured.

The suspect is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Officials did not say what prompted the deputies to shoot, nor was it clear how many officers were involved.

The BCA is handling the investigation and will review the deputies’ body camera footage. More information is expected later.