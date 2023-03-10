BCA confirms 2nd officer fired gun in fatal Stillwater shooting; investigation ongoing

State investigators have confirmed that a second police officer fired his weapon during last weekend’s fatal shooting in Stillwater.

Friday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Sgt. Daniel Young, a 12-year law enforcement veteran with Stillwater Police Department, did fire his handgun. He’s on standard administrative leave, as is the other officer who fired his weapon, Justin Dowley.

RELATED: BCA investigating after police shoot, kill suspected shooter; described as an ‘active shooting scene.’

Young and Dowley responded to the 2200 block of West Orleans Street at around 2:30 p.m. on March 4 after 911 callers reported gunshots inside a building. When they arrived, the BCA says they found the suspect, 21-year-old Okwan Rahmier Sims, and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

Sims was hit and pronounced dead at a hospital.

RELATED: Witnesses recount ‘unnerving’ officer-involved shooting scene in otherwise ‘quiet’ Stillwater

The BCA is still reviewing video and investigating the incident. Afterward, it will present its findings to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review.