BCA ask for help finding man missing for nearly 1 month

Law enforcement is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 68-year-old man who was last seen in Beltrami County.

Russell Anthony Coyle was last seen on April 24 in Kelliher after he asked a friend to watch his dog, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). His friends and family say he has not been heard from since.

Coyle is 5’7″ tall and about 200 pounds with blue eyes and red hair, the BCA said. He usually has a beard, wears glasses and carries a pliers holder on his belt.

Authorities say Coyle might have left town headed “west” to find work. Coyle does not have a car, the BCA said.

If you or anyone you know has seen or heard from Coyle or knows his current whereabouts, please call the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111.