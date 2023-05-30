Bayport boat explosion sends 2 to hospital

A boat that exploded in Bayport left two people injured on Sunday afternoon, according to the Bayport Fire Department’s Fire Chief.

Fire crews arrived on the scene of Sunnyside Marina shortly before 3 p.m. and found two of the five people on the boat suffering burn injuries, officials say. The boat did not catch on fire, fire crews reported.

Fire crews say the boat was fueled up and leaving the dock when the incident occurred.

Fire officials weren’t able to provide the current conditions of the two people who were injured but said both victims are at Regions Hospital.

As a result of the explosion, the boat’s engine compartment was damaged, as well as the area directly above it.

The Washington County Water Patrol is investigating the incident.