Basement fire in Roseville believed to have been caused by an accident

A house fire in Roseville on Tuesday morning is believed to have been started accidentally as authorities continue to investigate the cause

The Roseville Fire Department said they learned of the fire in the 2400 block of Hamline Avenue around 3:20 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene reported smoke had filled the building but they were able to confirm everyone inside had made it out safely.

Fire crews found the source of the smoke, describing it as a “small fire” in the basement of the house, and extinguished it.

No injuries were reported by any of the responding firefighters.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Roseville Fire Department said it appears to be accidental.