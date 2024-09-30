Barron man dies in crash with car in western Wisconsin

Authorities say a man died in a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Sunday afternoon in Barron County, Wisconsin.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle and car crashed around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road W and 19th Street, just west of Cameron.

The motorcyclist — identified as 63-year-old Jerry Rogers of Barron, Wisconsin — died from his injuries. The driver of the car, who authorities say is a 74-year-old Chetek woman, was treated at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.