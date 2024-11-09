Bank robbery suspect arrested in Moorhead hotel

A reported bank robber in Moorhead was apprehended by police Friday only 30 minutes after reportedly stealing an unknown amount of money.

Moorhead police say at 8:20 a.m., a bank in the 800 block of 37 Avenue South reported an armed robbery.

The bank says a man had entered a bank, claimed to have had a weapon, and demanded money.

Witnesses to the event were able to describe the man to police and point officers in the direction he left after the reported robbery.

Police say within 30 minutes of the reported robbery, 44-year-old Eric Flynn was spotted at a nearby hotel in the 3600 block of 8 Street South and was detained.

The bank’s money was reportedly found on Flynn’s person as well as his hotel room officers searched after obtaining a warrant.

Clothes he was reportedly wearing during the robbery nearby were also found by police, as well as unspecified evidence.

Flynn is facing one charge of Felony First Degree Aggravated Robbery; he is currently housed in the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.