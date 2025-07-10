Bald eagle found injured in Woodbury makes full recovery and released back into nature

A bald eagle found injured on the side of a road in Woodbury has made a full recovery and was released back into nature on the Fourth of July.

The patriotic scene was shared by the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota on Wednesday, showing the eagle being released after it had been hospitalized in May.

Woodbury police recovered the eagle on May 18 after receiving multiple calls from concerned people who had seen the bird walking along the roadside.

RELATED: Woodbury Police rescue bald eagle found injured on the side of the road

According to the Raptor Center, the bird was hit by a car and was suffering from “severe internal trauma” and swelling in its left shoulder.

To recover, the eagle received oxygen therapy, fluids and pain medication to help with its injuries. An additional X-ray discovered that a metal fish hook was stuck in the bird’s esophagus right above its heart.

After an evaluation, the veterinarian staff determined that removing the hook would be too dangerous and might damage the nearby heart and blood vessels. The staff determined that the eagle’s body had been able to safely contain the metal and would not cause any problems in the future.

The Raptor Center released the eagle close to a nearby eagle, which is missing its partner. It is unknown if the injured eagle is this one’s partner.

“Whatever his journey may be, we wish this majestic bird the best of luck,” the Raptor Center said.